TechnologyOne Boosts Payouts After Strong Result

TechnologyOne has announced a special dividend of 10¢ per share for its investors, following robust full-year results. The Brisbane-based company, which develops operational software for organisations such as councils and universities, also declared a final dividend of 20¢. This brings the total dividend payout to 36.6¢ per share.

For the full year, which ended on September 30, TechnologyOne reported significant financial growth. Total revenue increased by 18 per cent to $610 million, while net profit saw a 17 per cent jump to $137.6 million. These figures highlight the company’s strong performance and increasing market presence.

Annual recurring revenue, a key indicator of sustainable growth for software companies, reached $554.6 million during the year. TechnologyOne has set an ambitious target to reach $1 billion in annual recurring revenue by 2030, signalling its confidence in future expansion and market penetration.

“The success we are having today is from our investments five years ago, and the success we will have in future is from the investments we are making now,” TechnologyOne chief executive Ed Chung said, highlighting the importance of long-term investment in the company’s growth strategy.