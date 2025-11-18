Ariadne, Oceania Extend Webjet Voting Pact

Ariadne Australia and BGH Capital-controlled Oceania Capital Partners have agreed to extend their cooperation agreement concerning their shareholding in Webjet for an additional six months, now set to expire on May 11. The agreement stipulates that both parties will consult with each other and vote together on all shareholder resolutions presented at Webjet meetings, reinforcing their coordinated influence on company decisions. Together, Ariadne and Oceania control a combined 17.75 per cent stake in Webjet.

Ariadne Australia is an investment company managing a diverse portfolio of assets across various sectors. Oceania Capital Partners is a private equity firm controlled by BGH Capital. Under the terms of the extended agreement, Ariadne’s portfolio services had previously nominated Daniel Weiss and Andrew Taylor to join the Webjet board. Oceania has formally backed these nominations, signalling their united front in shaping the leadership of the online travel agency.

Both Ariadne and Oceania have committed to vote in favour of the board nominations at Webjet’s upcoming extraordinary general meeting, scheduled for this Friday. This extension of their cooperation agreement and unified support for the board nominations highlight their strategic alignment and commitment to Webjet’s future direction. The coordinated approach is intended to strengthen Webjet’s governance and strategic decision-making processes.

Webjet is an online travel agency facilitating travel bookings for consumers and businesses. The extension of the agreement ensures a continued, consolidated approach to corporate governance from two of Webjet’s significant shareholders.