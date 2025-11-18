James Hardie Announces Chair, CFO Changes

Building products group James Hardie has announced leadership changes, appointing Nigel Stein as its new chairman. Stein succeeds Anne Lloyd, who was recently voted off the board by shareholders. Stein’s previous experience includes a six-year tenure as chairman of automotive distribution group Inchcape, concluding in May 2024.

In addition to the change in chairman, there is a change in the chief financial officer. Rachel Wilson, who has served as chief financial officer for two years, will be stepping down from her role. She will be replaced by Ryan Lada.

Ryan Lada joins James Hardie from Watts Water Technologies, where he was also chief financial officer. Before that, Lada held the chief financial officer position at Azek, the outdoor railings company. James Hardie, a manufacturer of fibre cement siding and backerboard products, acquired Azek earlier this year in a deal valued at $14 billion.

James Hardie specialises in manufacturing and distributing fibre cement building materials and technologies for the construction industry. The change in leadership comes as the company focuses on navigating market dynamics and delivering shareholder value.