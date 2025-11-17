Synlait Milk Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Synlait Milk has announced the appointment of Hamish Yates as its new chief revenue officer. Yates brings a wealth of experience in business and brand strategy, international sales, and market expansion to the role. His previous experience includes positions at Coca-Cola Amatil (New Zealand), DB Breweries, and the New Zealand Merino Company.

Synlait Milk is a New Zealand-based dairy company that specialises in producing a range of milk products and ingredients for the infant formula, nutritional, and everyday dairy sectors. The company works with some of the world’s leading brands, providing advanced nutrition solutions.

Yates’s background includes a proven track record in driving revenue growth and expanding market presence for global businesses. Synlait’s announcement indicates a strategic move to strengthen its commercial capabilities and pursue further growth opportunities in the competitive dairy market. The appointment is effective immediately.