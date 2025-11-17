Cleanaway Selects EROAD for Fleet Management

EROAD has secured a five-year agreement with Cleanaway to provide vehicle monitoring and compliance systems for Cleanaway’s extensive fleet of over 3000 heavy vehicles. The agreement will see EROAD implement its technology across Cleanaway’s operations, including tracking, fatigue cameras, rollover alerts, and satellite connectivity for remote areas. Installation is currently underway, with full implementation expected to be completed by November 2026.

EROAD provides technology solutions to the transportation industry, including electronic logging devices and fleet management systems, helping businesses improve safety and efficiency. Cleanaway is a leading waste management company providing sustainable waste management solutions across Australia. The deal is projected to generate more than $5 million in annual recurring revenue for EROAD, which includes fixed escalators. The contract also contains an option for a three-year extension, potentially extending the partnership’s duration.

Cleanaway’s head of fleet safety, Nicholas Dhar, stated that EROAD was selected following a thorough review process that considered technology, support, and safety performance. EROAD’s chief executive, Mark Heine, commented that the partnership highlights the increasing demand for sophisticated safety technology within the Australian transport industry.

EROAD has confirmed that its financial guidance remains unchanged following this agreement with Cleanaway, ensuring stability for investors as the company continues its growth strategy and expanding into the Australian market.