Elders Posts Solid Result Amidst Dry Conditions

Elders has reported its FY25 financial results, meeting expectations despite challenging conditions in key agricultural regions. According to Morgans research analyst Belinda Moore, the group’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 12 per cent to $143.5 million. This performance was achieved despite a weak second half of the year, which was impacted by drought conditions particularly affecting South Australia and western Victoria. Elders specialises in providing a range of products and services to the agricultural sector, including rural supplies, agency services, and financial planning. The company aims to support farmers and rural communities across Australia.

While the retail and wholesale segments of the business were negatively impacted by the dry conditions, other divisions demonstrated significant strength. Agency services, real estate, financial services, and feed & processing all posted strong gains, contributing to the overall positive result. Operating cash flow exceeded targets, reaching $117.9 million, and underlying net profit increased by 34 per cent to $86 million. In light of these results, the company has declared a final dividend of 18¢ per share, which is in line with market expectations.

Looking ahead, Elders is focusing on strategic growth initiatives, including the integration of the Delta Agribusiness acquisition and the implementation of a new divisional model. Moore noted that these changes are expected to position Elders for future growth through anticipated synergies and improved operational efficiency. Morgans forecasts a FY26 EBIT of $225.4 million, driven by an expected recovery in weather conditions, increased livestock prices, and the realisation of strategic integration benefits.