BOQ Secures Long-Term Lease in Brisbane Tower

Charter Hall and Investa have secured Bank of Queensland (BOQ) as a major tenant at 360 Queen Street, Brisbane. The $800 million tower is nearing practical completion next month. BOQ has signed a 12-year lease for 5900 square metres across levels four to seven, which includes a double-height outdoor terrace. This supports the bank’s shift from the city fringe and aligns with its evolving workplace strategy. Charter Hall is a property group that manages a range of properties across Australia. Investa Commercial Property Fund invests in and manages high-quality office buildings.

In addition to BOQ, another major critical infrastructure tenant has committed to a 2000 square metre lease on levels eight and nine for a 10-year term. With these recent commitments, the 33-level premium tower has now secured tenants for over 92 per cent of its total space. The tower represents a significant addition to Brisbane’s commercial landscape.

The 360 Queen Street tower, a joint venture between Charter Hall and Investa Commercial Property Fund, emphasises collaboration, wellness, and sustainability. The building features 100 per cent renewable energy, natural ventilation, green walls, and outdoor terraces.

Shares in Charter Hall were last trading up 0.8 per cent. The project represents a significant investment in Brisbane’s commercial property market, attracting established companies seeking modern and sustainable office spaces.