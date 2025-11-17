Endeavour Group Nears End of Strategic Review

Endeavour Group, known for operating retail chains like Dan Murphy’s and BWS, is making significant strides in its company-wide strategic review. The group anticipates the appointment of a permanent independent chairman in early 2025. Duncan Makeig assumed leadership of the board in August, following the departure of former executive chairman Ari Mervis due to disagreements with the board. At the annual general meeting in Sydney, Makeig described the 2025 financial year as “challenging”, also noting delays in securing a new chief executive.

Incoming chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka is set to join Endeavour in six weeks. Hrdlicka, previously the CEO of Virgin Australia, has been consulting with the company for two days a week since her appointment was announced in April. The Bain consultancy group is approximately halfway through its review of Endeavour, which also encompasses ownership of around 350 hotels. Endeavour Group is a retail and hospitality business that operates liquor retail outlets and hotels across Australia. The company aims to create value for shareholders through its various business segments.

According to Makeig, the group’s strategic review is examining performance and opportunities across its retail, hotels, and Pinnacle Drinks divisions, with the primary goal of maximising long-term shareholder value. The company has a new CEO appointed, a revitalised leadership team, and a strategic review well advanced.

In other board news, Mike Ihlein, a veteran executive from Coca-Cola Amatil, will join the Endeavour board as an independent non-executive director. Furthermore, Endeavour has recently recruited Benjamin Ward, the former managing director of Supercheap Auto, to take the helm of its core Dan Murphy’s division.