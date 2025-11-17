Airtasker Boosts US Expansion with iHeartMedia

Airtasker has expanded its partnership with iHeartMedia in the United States, securing an additional $US5 million ($7.6 million) in media and advertising resources. This investment aims to accelerate Airtasker’s growth within the US market. Airtasker operates an online marketplace that connects people and businesses needing work done with people who are willing to do it. It allows users to outsource everyday tasks, find local services, and connect with skilled individuals.

The expansion builds upon an initial $US5 million partnership launched in August 2024. That initial collaboration helped Airtasker USA reach a $7.5 million annualised Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) run rate by June 2025. Under the terms of the expanded agreement, iHeartMedia will provide the advertising inventory over a two-year period.

In exchange for the advertising inventory, Airtasker will issue a three-year $US5 million issuer-convertible note at a 5 per cent coupon to iHeartMedia. The note includes options for iHeartMedia to convert into equity under specified conditions. Airtasker will gain access to iHeartMedia’s extensive network, which includes 860 broadcast and streaming stations across 160 US cities, its global podcast network, and promotional opportunities at major events such as the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Airtasker chief executive Tim Fung stated that the expanded partnership “gives us the resources we need to take Airtasker’s mission to the biggest market in the world”, underscoring the importance of the US as a key growth area for the company. However, following the announcement of the raising by iHeartMedia, shares in Airtasker experienced a decline of 7.5 per cent.