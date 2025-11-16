HMC Capital Boosts Debt Facility to $715 Million

HMC Capital has announced that it has secured credit approved commitments from its current lenders to extend and increase its revolving debt facility. The facility will grow from $675 million to $715 million, providing the company with enhanced financial flexibility. HMC Capital is an ASX-listed diversified alternative investment manager, focused on real estate, private equity, and credit. It provides investment solutions to institutional and retail clients.

The extended facility now matures on November 30, 2027, providing HMC Capital with a longer-term funding horizon. According to the company, the pricing and terms of the facility remain unchanged, offering continuity and stability in its financing arrangements. The long-form documentation for the increased and extended facility is expected to be finalised by late November 2025.

The company said that this strengthened balance sheet position would enable it to effectively execute its key strategic initiatives. HMC Capital expects this enhanced financial capacity will assist in maximising long-term value for its shareholders. The move reflects confidence from its lenders and supports HMC Capital’s growth strategy in the alternative investment sector.