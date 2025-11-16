Car Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Car Group has announced the appointment of Geoff Trumbull as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective from March 2, 2024. Trumbull brings over two decades of experience in finance across various sectors, including industrial, infrastructure, and consumer markets. He succeeds the current CFO, whose departure was announced earlier this year. Car Group is a prominent automotive company specialising in vehicle sales, maintenance and repairs, and automotive financing solutions.

Trumbull’s most recent role was as chief financial officer at Symal Group, an ASX-listed construction company. Prior to Symal, he held the position of group CFO at AMA Group, adding to his extensive background in financial leadership. His experience includes financial strategy, reporting, and compliance.

The appointment of Trumbull is expected to strengthen Car Group’s financial operations as it navigates the evolving automotive landscape. The company anticipates that his expertise will be invaluable in driving financial performance and supporting its strategic objectives.

Car Group’s leadership expressed confidence in Trumbull’s ability to contribute significantly to the company’s success. They cited his proven track record and comprehensive understanding of financial management as key factors in his selection. Trumbull’s appointment marks a new chapter for Car Group’s financial team.