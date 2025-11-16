Endeavour Group Sees Improving Sales Outlook

Endeavour Group’s interim chief executive, Kate Beattie, has informed shareholders of an improving outlook after a slow start to the 2026 financial year. The hospitality group is observing positive momentum, particularly after a challenging period. Endeavour Group operates as a retail drinks and hospitality business. The company owns brands such as Dan Murphy’s and BWS, and also manages a portfolio of hotels and pubs across Australia.

The group’s retail division recorded sales of $2.5 billion, a decrease of 1.4 per cent. Combined sales at BWS and Dan Murphy’s declined by 1 per cent during the quarter. However, Beattie noted at the annual meeting that the trend reversed in September and continued into October. This improvement was attributed to “targeted and well executed promotions during school holidays and footy finals season.”

The hotels division provided a positive contrast, with sales increasing by 4.4 per cent to $592 million. This growth was supported by investments in renovations, gaming machines, and the expansion of accommodation options. Beattie expressed optimism about the early indicators, highlighting the “underlying strength and growth potential of the business and our brands.”

Endeavour’s management, in consultation with incoming CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, is currently undertaking a strategy review, with findings expected in the first half of calendar 2026. The company anticipates hosting over 40,000 guests at its hotels for festive celebrations, with strong bookings already secured.