Mesoblast Appoints New US Chief Financial Officer

Mesoblast Limited, an Australian regenerative medicine company focused on developing innovative cellular medicines to treat inflammatory diseases, has appointed James M. O’Brien as its new US-based chief financial officer. The company’s lead product candidate, Ryoncil, has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute graft versus host disease in pediatric patients. O’Brien’s appointment is effective immediately.

O’Brien brings a wealth of finance and commercial experience to Mesoblast, having previously held senior positions at several multinational life sciences and biotechnology companies. These include Actavis, Cognition Therapeutics, and Faron Pharmaceuticals, where he gained expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and commercial operations. His experience is expected to be invaluable as Mesoblast continues its expansion in the United States.

The appointment of a US-based CFO signals Mesoblast’s strategic shift towards becoming a fully integrated commercial organisation. This transition is closely linked to the ongoing rollout of Ryoncil, Mesoblast’s FDA-approved cell therapy product. O’Brien’s expertise will be crucial in navigating the financial aspects of commercialising Ryoncil and driving the company’s growth in the US market.

Mesoblast anticipates that O’Brien’s leadership and financial acumen will contribute significantly to the company’s success as it progresses its clinical programs and expands its commercial footprint. His appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and executing its strategic goals in the regenerative medicine space.