Pro Medicus Inks $44m Deal

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) has secured a five-year, $44 million contract with Advanced Radiology Management for its Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform. The agreement will see the Visage 7 platform, including the Visage 7 Viewer, implemented across Advanced Radiology Management’s operations. The implementation will use a cloud-based, transaction licensing model. Pro Medicus provides radiology information systems and advanced visualisation solutions. Its Visage 7 platform delivers enterprise imaging solutions for diagnostic viewing and reporting.

According to the announcement, rollout planning will commence immediately, with a target go-live date set for late in the second quarter of 2026. This implementation aims to enhance the efficiency of radiology workflows and reduce provider burnout.

Pro Medicus Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sam Hupert, highlighted the significance of the deal in addressing radiologist shortages through improved efficiencies. Dr Hupert also noted the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms as a standard in the North American healthcare IT market. The company said it has a robust pipeline across all market segments.

The company’s announcement indicated a strong outlook, particularly within the expanding private radiology sector. Investors often monitor such contracts as indicators of Pro Medicus’ growth and market position.