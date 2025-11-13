Mayne Pharma Halted Amid Takeover Speculation

Mayne Pharma shares have entered a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) this morning, pending a significant announcement regarding a potential takeover. The halt was requested by the company as it prepares to release details of a proposed acquisition by Cosette Pharmaceuticals. Investors are keenly awaiting further information. Mayne Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on applying its drug delivery expertise to commercialise branded and generic pharmaceuticals. The company also provides contract development and manufacturing services to clients worldwide.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, the rumoured acquirer, is a company focused on dermatology and other specialty markets. News of the potential takeover has generated considerable interest in the pharmaceutical sector, with analysts suggesting the deal could reshape the competitive landscape. The trading halt will remain in place until the earlier of an announcement to the market or the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday.

The details of the takeover bid, including the proposed acquisition price and terms, are expected to be disclosed in the upcoming announcement. Shareholders and market observers are closely watching for any potential impact on Mayne Pharma’s operations and future strategy.

Further updates will be provided as soon as the official announcement is released to the ASX. Investors are advised to monitor official company communications for the latest information.