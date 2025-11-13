QBE Appoints Yasmin Allen as Chairwoman

QBE Insurance Group has announced the appointment of Yasmin Allen as its new chairwoman, effective May 8. This follows the announcement by current chairman Mike Wilkins of his intention to retire. QBE Insurance Group is a global insurance company offering a range of insurance products and services. It operates in markets around the world, helping individuals and businesses manage risk.

Allen joined the QBE board in 2022 as an independent non-executive director. Her appointment to chairwoman marks a significant transition in leadership for the insurance provider. She brings a wealth of experience to the role.

In addition to her new role at QBE, Allen currently serves as a non-executive director of Santos, an Australian energy company, and as chairwoman of the Digital Skills Organisation, which focuses on developing digital skills across various sectors.

Wilkins’ departure and Allen’s subsequent appointment signals a strategic shift for QBE. Allen’s extensive background in both the energy and digital sectors is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the insurance group as it navigates the evolving market landscape.