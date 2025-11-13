Ramsay Sante Revenue Rises Despite Funding Dip

Ramsay Health Care’s European division, Ramsay Sante, has reported positive financial results for the first quarter. The company announced a 2.6 per cent increase in revenue and a 6.5 per cent rise in pre-tax earnings. This growth occurred even with a reduction in government funding, demonstrating the resilience of the European operations. Ramsay Health Care is a global hospital group operating hospitals, primary care clinics, and a variety of health services. Ramsay Sante operates hospitals in France, Norway and Sweden.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the three months ending September reached €112 million, a €7 million increase from the previous period. As of September 30, net financial debt for Ramsay Sante stood at €3.8 billion ($6.8 billion). These figures reflect the company’s financial performance in a challenging economic environment.

Ramsay Health Care owns a majority stake in Ramsay Sante. The parent company has engaged advisers to explore strategic options for the European business, which could potentially include a sale of the division. The move suggests a possible shift in Ramsay Health Care’s strategic focus and portfolio management.