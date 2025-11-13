Sovereign Advisors: independent wealth management and resilient multi-asset strategies

Sovereign Advisors is an independent wealth management firm employing its own research and portfolio management, enabling genuinely first-principles thinking rather than following market sentiment. The firm works with family offices and private clients on governance, investment committees and tailored multi-asset portfolios.

Max Riaz, Investment Manager, outlines a clear process: understanding client objectives, applying a philosophy that recognises market inefficiencies, and constructing portfolios using a core and satellite approach across global equities, bonds, credit, ETFs, active managers and direct positions, all with an emphasis on capital preservation and lower volatility.

Max notes that portfolios hold up strongly through volatility because the team combines top-down macro analysis with bottom-up research and long experience. He explores the major themes shaping positioning, including artificial intelligence as a long-term structural shift rather than a bubble, and gold as a strategic holding supported by inflation trends, geopolitical tension and increased central bank buying. These dynamics underpin how Sovereign Advisors allocates capital and builds resilient portfolios for clients.

To hear more from Max Riaz on portfolio strategy, global themes and Sovereign Advisors’ independent approach, watch the full interview.