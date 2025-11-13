UK growth slowdown sparks recession fears ahead of Budget

UK recession concerns are rising sharply after the latest figures revealed a far weaker run of growth and a notable rise in unemployment ahead of the November 26 Budget, warns the CEO of a global financial advisory giant.

The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as new figures reveal that the UK economy expanded by only 0.1% in the third quarter while unemployment has climbed to 5%, its highest level in four years.

The combination of fading momentum and job-market stress is sharpening fears that the country is moving into a far more fragile period at the worst possible moment.

Nigel Green says: “A depressing 0.1% growth rate tells investors the economy is moving with barely any forward motion. When expansion slips to this level, confidence weakens, investment decisions slow and earnings pressure increases across the board.”

He continues: “The rise in unemployment adds another layer of concern. A shift from 4.8% to 5% may sound small, but direction always matters more than magnitude at this stage of the cycle. Once households experience income strain, the slowdown feeds through spending, borrowing and business expectations.”

Nigel Green also says: “Recession fears are rising because the signals are lining up at the same time. Weak output, higher unemployment and looming tax increases form a combination that investors cannot ignore. People are now asking whether the UK has enough underlying strength to withstand another policy squeeze.”

September’s contraction, driven in part by the sharp fall in manufacturing output following the cyberattack that halted production at Jaguar Land Rover for several weeks, has underscored how vulnerable the economy is to shocks.

The drop in car and trailer output, down more than a quarter, was severe enough to reduce overall monthly GDP.

Nigel Green says: “Events like the JLR shutdown don’t, typically, stay contained. They ripple across supply chains, contractors, logistics and local economies. When underlying growth is already thin, those ripples gain weight. Investors are reading this as a sign that the UK entered autumn with far less momentum than previously imagined.”

Attention now turns to the November 26 Budget, which is expected to deliver one of the tightest fiscal statements in recent years. Analysts widely expect significant tax increases at a moment when growth, confidence and employment are already under pressure.

The deVere CEO says: “The timing of this Budget could define the direction of the economy for much of next year. Investors are bracing for tax rises that will hit both households and companies. When fiscal tightening lands during a slowdown, the effects multiply. Businesses delay decisions, consumers pull back and capital waits for clarity.”

He adds: “The Chancellor faces an unenviable task. She must address fiscal pressures without tipping the country into contraction. But investors are already factoring in the likelihood of heavier tax burdens, and that is contributing to more cautious positioning.”

Fresh weakness in interest-rate-sensitive sectors, softer sterling and subdued business surveys reflect the growing sense that the country may be entering a delicate period. Markets are now questioning whether the UK has enough underlying strength to absorb tighter policy without slipping into recession.

“Markets are adjusting because the signals are pointing in the same direction. Slower growth, higher unemployment and the expectation of tax increases create a difficult backdrop. Investors understand how these forces interact, and they are preparing for a year shaped by caution rather than confidence,” comments Nigel Green.

For savers and investors, the environment demands preparation, not complacency.

Exposure to assets tied closely to domestic demand may require reassessment. Income-dependent strategies must account for employment softness. Long-term plans may need recalibration if tax policy becomes more restrictive.

Nigel Green says: “Savers and investors must not approach this phase on autopilot. They need portfolios built for resilience. They need to scrutinise how much of their wealth is linked to the UK’s cycle, and whether that alignment still serves their goals. Acting early is always better than reacting late.”

He concludes: “The UK appears to be stepping into a period defined by slower growth and difficult fiscal choices. Investors must approach this moment with advice, discipline, and a clear understanding of the risks and opportunities this shift creates.”