Cochlear (ASX:COH) receive FDA approval for the Baha sound processor

Hearing solutions company Cochlear (ASX:COH) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and CE Mark accreditation for the new Cochlear Baha 6 Max Sound Processor.



This is designed to improve hearing outcomes for people with single-sided deafness, conductive or mixed hearing loss.



The Baha 6 Max is the first of its kind a bone conduction sound processor offering direct streaming from Apple and Android devices.



Direct streaming from Apple devices has been available in the Baha 5 Sound Processor since 2015.



It will be launched across the US and Europe over the coming months.



