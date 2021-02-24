Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) see half year net profit rise 154%

In the first half FY2021 Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) reported profit after tax was $21.7 million, an increase of $13.2 million or 154 per cent on the last half.



EBITDA is $65.8 million, an increase on the prior comparative period of $26.5 million.



Revenue declined by 4.5 per cent when compared to the prior period.



The interim dividend declared for the current period is 5.0 cents per share, in line with the interim dividend of the comparative period.



Shares in Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) are trading 4.3 per cent higher at $6.04.

