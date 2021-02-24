Stay-at-home consumers help push up Woolworths (ASX:WOW) profits

Stay-at-home consumers have helped push Woolworth’s (ASX:WOW) profit’s up 15.9 per cent to $1.14 billion for the half year.



Consumers spent more on food and groceries, liquor, homewares and toys, offsetting $277 million in COVID-19-related costs.



Despite this the group still plans to separate Australia’s largest integrated drinks and hospitality business Endeavour Group in June this year.



BIG W’s profit improvement was a particular highlight with EBIT of $133 million, up 166 per cent on the prior year.



Shares in Woolworths (ASX:WOW) are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $39.36.

