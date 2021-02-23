Starpharma (ASX:SPL) receives EU approval for anti-COVID nasal spray

Pharmaceutical developer Starpharma (ASX:SPL) has received EU approval for the company’s antiviral nasal spray Viraleze.



Studies have shown that the product is effective in combatting respiratory viral diseases such as COVID-19. Experts believe the spray can hinder the spread of the coronavirus, when used in conjunction with vaccines and public health mechanisms. Starpharma expects to have enough supply for distribution into the European market from next month.



Shares in Starphama (ASX:SPL) are trading 5.45 per cent higher at $2.32

