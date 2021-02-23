Starpharma (ASX:SPL) receives EU approval for anti-COVID nasal spray

Company News

by Michael Luu February 23, 2021 11:35 AM

Pharmaceutical developer Starpharma (ASX:SPL) has received EU approval for the company’s antiviral nasal spray Viraleze.

Studies have shown that the product is effective in combatting respiratory viral diseases such as COVID-19. Experts believe the spray can hinder the spread of the coronavirus, when used in conjunction with vaccines and public health mechanisms. Starpharma expects to have enough supply for distribution into the European market from next month.

Shares in Starphama (ASX:SPL) are trading 5.45 per cent higher at $2.32
 

Michael Luu

Finance News Network
Michael joined FNN in December 2017 with a passion for creativity and TV production. Possessing over four years of international experience in broadcasting, he has hosted, edited and produced video content for Vietnam’s national broadcaster VTV, Germany’s DWTV and the APEC Summit. Michael is also a freelance videographer and casual correspondent for VTV in Australia.