Ingenia Communities (ASX:INA) two new Queensland holiday & lifestyle acquisitions

Retirement and lifestyle property group Ingenia Communities (ASX:INA) has successfully acquired two new holiday projects in Queensland.



The company has extracted $65.9 million out of the $178 million raised in May last year to finance the purchases. The acquisitions include the Sunshine Coast- based Nature’s Edge complex and BIG4 Townsville Woodlands Holiday Park. The moves have added 232 residential properties, 158 rental properties and 68 approved permanent home development sites to Ingenia’s extensive holiday and lifestyle portfolio.



