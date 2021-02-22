US stocks decline in fear of rising interest rates: ASX to open lower



The ASX200 is slated for a negative start, as US stocks declined on Monday in fear of rising interest rates and possible inflation. China’s primary lending reference rate, the loan prime rate (LPR), has maintained its position at 3.85 per cent for the year and 4.65 per cent for the 5-year period. Meanwhile, European markets experienced lackluster trading activity, following cautious trade in markets around the world. Expectations of high demand for gold, oil iron ore and base metals has driven commodity prices upwards.



Local Economic news



We are expecting strong news flow today. Commonwealth Bank (ASX:CBA) Group economists will release weekly credit and debit card spending data while ANZ-Roy Morgan release the weekly consumer sentiment survey. The ABS releases the preliminary January data on exports and imports of goods.





Figures from around the globe



Wall Street closed mixed yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1 per cent to close at 31,522, the S&P 500 shed 0.8 per cent to 3877 and the NASDAQ closed 2.5 per cent lower at 13,533.



European markets closed lower: London’s FTSE fell 0.2 per cent, Paris lost 0.1 per cent and Frankfurt closed 0.3 per cent lower.



Asian markets closed mixed: Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.5 per cent.



Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 0.2 per cent fall.



Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.2 per cent lower at 6781.



Company News



Crown Resorts’ (ASX:CWN) integrity as a casino license holder in Victoria will come under scrutiny by a new royal commission.



The Victorian government has established the investigative task force, following the NSW inquiry’s verdict that the gaming corporation was not eligible to hold a casino license. Yesterday, media-buying entrepreneur Harold Mitchell became the 4th board director to quit on the back of the report’s findings.



Former federal court judge and senior barrister Raymond Finkelstein QC has been selected to lead the investigation as commissioner.



Shares Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) closed 0.5 per cent lower at $10.20



Ex-Dividends



Amcor PLC (ASX:AMC) is paying 15.21 cents unfranked

Australian United Investment Company (ASX:AUI) is paying 17 cents fully franked

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) is paying 9.5 cents fully franked

Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) is paying 88.4 cents 50 per cent franked

Diversified United (ASX:DUI) is paying 7 cents fully franked

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) is paying 14 cents franked

Moelis Australia Ltd (ASX:MOE) is paying 10 cents fully franked

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) is paying 2 cents fully franked

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) is paying 6.4491 cents fully franked

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) is paying 88 cents fully franked



Currencies

One Australian Dollar at 8:15 AM was buying 79.14 US cents, 56.29 Pence Sterling, 83.17 Yen and 65.13 Euro cents.



Commodities

Iron Ore has added 1.4 per cent to $175.96.

Iron Ore futures suggest a 0.1 per cent gain.

Gold has gained $30.30 to US$1808 an ounce.

Silver has added $1.00 to US$28.30 an ounce.

Oil was up $2.25 to US$61.49 a barrel.



