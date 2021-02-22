Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) report 552% increase in net profit before tax

Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) report an impressive 552 per cent increase in net profit before income tax to $69.8 million for the half year period.



The Group’s operations performed broadly as planned, despite increasing constraints from the global Covid-19 pandemic namely ad hoc border closures and quarantine directions.



The company has seen issues in sourcing suitable experienced staff due to due a skills and labour shortage.



Shares in Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) are trading 0.78 per cent lower at $1.91.

