Waste collections group BINGO (ASX:BIN) reports that Covid-19 has less impact than originally anticipated with key markets and the company is on track to recover ahead of schedule.



The company’s statutory after-tax profit fell 58.5 per cent, while statutory earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 33.5 per cent to $63.9 million.



A state of the art Materials Processing Facility 2 is to be commissioned in late 2H FY21.



Shares in BINGO (ASX:BIN) are trading flat at $3.19.