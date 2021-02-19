Cochlear (ASX:COH) shares rise on reports of strong global growth

Cochlear (ASX:COH) report strong growth in the US, Japan, Korea and China, improving momentum in Western Europe and a slower recovery across most emerging markets.



Statutory net profit for the half is $236.2 million, benefiting from a number of one-off gains.



Sales revenue declined 4 per cent to $742.8 million, with the first quarter down 8 per cent and the second quarter up 7 per cent.



Cochlear implant units declined 8 per cent.



The dividend has been re-introduced as a result of improved trading conditions and cash flow generation with an interim dividend of $1.15 per share.



Shares in Cochlear (ASX:COH) are trading 7.82 per cent higher at $220.50.

