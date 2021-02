OceanaGold (ASX:OGC) has a reported a loss of US$150.4 million compared to a $14.5 million profit a year ago.



The company reported a 23.2 per cent fall in revenue to $US500.1 million.



Its full year EBITDA was $US165 million.



The company said it was expecting production for 2021 to be in the range of 340,000 to 380,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $US1,050 to $US1,200 an ounce.



Shares in OceanaGold (ASX:OGC) are trading 7.27 per cent lower at $2.04.