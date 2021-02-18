Sezzle (ASX:SZL) signs a new deal with a US digital bank

Buy now, pay later company Sezzle (ASX:SZL) have signed a deal with US digital bank Discover Global Network offering consumers additional payment options.



Select US merchants will be able to offer their customers an interest-free buy now, pay later option through Sezzle’s platform, with little to no upgrades to their existing payments systems.



Discover Global Network has more than 48 million merchant acceptance locations and two million ATM and cash access locations around the world. Discover is accepted by 99 per cent of places that take credit cards in the United States.



Shares in Sezzle (ASX:SZL) are trading 2.3 per cent higher at $10.69.

