CSL (ASX:CSL) reports a 44% jump in NPAT: ASX closes flat at 6,886 points

The Australian share market had a see saw of a day to close flat.



At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 0.01 per cent or 1 point higher at 6,886 points.



Futures



Dow futures are suggesting a fall of 8 points.

S&P 500 futures are pointing to a dip of 7 points.

The Nasdaq futures are looking at a drop of 62 points.

SPI futures pointing to a rise of 4 points tomorrow morning.



Economic news



Australian Bureau of Statistics has released Labour Force data for January. Unemployment rate dropped 0.2 points to 6.4 per cent with over 29,000 new jobs added during the peak holiday period increasing from 50,000 jobs in December.



Company news



CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) reports a 44 per cent jump in their net profit after tax to US$1.8 billion for the six months ended 31 December 2020, compared to the previous corresponding period. Their sales revenue is up 15 per cent to US$5.6 billion. The company's pharmaceutical division, Behring's revenue rose 9 per cent to $US4.3 billion on the back of their increased sales of their immune deficiency treatment, Hizentra. Their influenza division, Seqirus delivered doubled earnings before interest and tax to $693 million achieved by growth in influenza vaccines. CSL will pay an interim dividend in April of US$1.04 per share which is up 9 per cent. Shares in CSL (ASX:CSL) closed 2.8 per cent higher at $289.



Seven Group Holdings' (ASX:SVW) report their underlying net profit after tax is down 3 per cent to $247 million for the half year compared to prior corresponding period.



Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) reports a 10 per cent drop in revenue to $6.1 billion with their total profit for falling 98 per cent to $13 million for the half year ending 31 December 2020.



Gas supplier Santos (ASX:STO) reports underlying net profit after tax fell 60 per cent to US$287 million for their full year 2020, own US$432 million than 2019.



Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) reports their statutory NPAT is down 51.9 per cent to $179.9 million while their trading revenue is down 6.1 per cent compared to the prior year.



Best and worst performers of the day



The best performing sector was Health Care adding 2.1 per cent while the worst performing sector was Real Estate losing 1.8 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE), rising 17.5 per cent to $11.91 followed by shares IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) and Tabcorp (ASX:TAH).



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) falling 17.1 per cent to $2.32.Shares in United Malt (ASX:UMG) and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) followed lower.



Asian markets



Japan’s Nikkei has lost 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has lost almost 1 per cent while Shanghai Composite has gained 0.7 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,783 an ounce.

Light crude is US 54 cents higher at US$56.96 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 77.59 US cents.



Our first investor event for 2021 is Feb 23, 5 companies starting 12:30pm details including registration, click https://www.finnewsnetwork.com.au/page/investor-events and register your spot.

