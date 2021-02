Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) reports their statutory NPAT is down 51.9 per cent to $179.9 million while their trading revenue is down 6.1 per cent compared to the prior year.



Part of this was attributable to earnings dropping 36 per cent in their Indonesian and Pacific business.



The company will pay a fully franked final dividend of 18 cents per share, down from the 26 cents dividend it declared a year earlier.



Shares in Coca-Cola Amati (ASX:CCL) are trading flat at $13.37.