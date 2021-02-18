Santos (ASX:STO) reports 60% fall in NPAT for full year 2020

Gas supplier Santos (ASX:STO) reports underlying net profit after tax fell 60 per cent to US$287 million for their full year 2020, down US$432 million than 2019.



The company's net loss after tax is down 153 per cent to US$357 million attributed lower oil prices, which were partly offset by higher volumes and lower costs.



Santos' delivered an annual production of 89.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, a record for the company, up 18 per cent the prior year.



The company will pay a final dividend of US 5 cents per fully franked in March.



Shares in Santos (ASX:STO) are trading 1.4 per cent higher at $7.14.