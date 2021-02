Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) report a $94.4 million loss for the six months to December 31, compared to a profit of $27.4 million a year ago..



This loss was led by a decline in coal prices over the period.



MD and CEO Paul Flynn says “The impacts of subdued pricing on seaborne coal markets were a key feature of H1 results as Covid-19 impacts on economic and industrial activity continued to be felt.”



Shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) report are trading 4.42 per cent lower at $1.52.