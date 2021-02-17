Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) suffers a $394.1 million loss

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) today announced its results for the half-year ending 31 December 2020 (1H21), with a statutory net loss after tax of $394.1 million.



For the first half 2020 statutory net profit after tax of was $242.8 million.



This is comprised primarily of funds from operation of $267.1 million, a net property valuation loss of $572.4 million and non-cash mark-to-market and foreign exchange movements.



Distribution per security of 3.4 cents was declared for 1H21, compared to 7.7 cents in the prior corresponding period.



