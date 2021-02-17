Super Retail (ASX:SUL) report NPAT up 201%

Super Retail (ASX:SUL) reported a first half statutory NPAT up 201 per cent to $172.8 million, compared to the same period a year ago..



Total group sales rose 23.1 per cent to $1.78 billion.



Group online sales increased by 87 per cent to $237.4 million, representing 13 per cent of Group sales.



Click & Collect sales increased by 74 per cent to $107.8 million while home delivery sales increased by 100 per cent to $129.6 million.



The company is set to return $1.7 million of JobKeeper funds received during the period.



The firm will pay an interim dividend of 33 cents a share on April 1.



Shares in Super Retail (ASX:SUL) are trading 2.55 per cent lower at $11.29.

