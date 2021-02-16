ioneer (ASX:INR) signs an MOU with Caterpillar

Emerging lithium– boron supplier, ioneer (ASX:INR) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Caterpillar for the use of Cat’s system for hauling at the Rhyolite Ridge mine in Nevada in the US.



They completed a joint automation study detailing the apparent benefits for early adoption of a Cat® Command for hauling, Autonomous Haulage System for improved operator safety, equipment utilization and site productivity.



The Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project will be the first greenfield operation in North America to utilize the Autonomous Haulage System.



Shares in ioneer (ASX:INR) are trading 2.15 per cent higher at 48 cents.

