Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) signs $31m contract with in the US

Leading health imaging company Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) today announced its wholly owned US subsidiary, Visage Imaging, Inc., has signed a 7-year contract worth $31 million.



The contract, based on a transactional licensing model, will see the company’s Visage 7 Viewer implemented across five diagnostic imaging departments, the first time the entire system will be unified on a single diagnostic imaging platform.



The academic health systems are UC Los Angeles, UC San Francisco, UC San Diego, UC Davis and UC Irvine.



This was a highly sought after and extremely competitive tender.



Planning for the rollout is to commence immediately.



