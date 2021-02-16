BHP (ASX:BHP) delivers record dividend of US$1.01

BHP (ASX:BHP) is to offer shareholders a higher-than-expected $US1.01 per share dividend after reporting underlying profit had increased 16 per cent to $US6.3 billion over the half year.



Net operating cash flow of US$9.4 billion and free cash flow of US$5.2 billion reflects higher iron ore and copper prices and strong operational performance.



BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry says: “Our continued delivery of reliable operational performance during the half supported record production at Western Australia Iron Ore and record concentrator throughput at Escondida”.



Shares in BHP (ASX:BHP) are trading 1.03 per cent higher at $46.22.

