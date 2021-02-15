Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) CEO Ken Barton resigns

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Ken Barton has today stepped down from his role of with immediate effect.



Helen Coonan will lead the company as Executive Chairman while the Board oversees a search for a new Chief Executive Officer.



Ken says "Over the past 10 years, Crown has established itself as a great Australian company with world-class assets and I am absolutely certain the business is now on the right path as it works to restore confidence in its operations”.



An investigation commissioned by NSW's Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority last week concluded Crown was unsuitable to operate a licence for its new Sydney casino in its current form.



Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 0.8 per cent higher at $9.97.

