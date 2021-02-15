Orocobre (ASX:ORE) report minor damage at site office after Japanese earthquake

Lithium company Orocobre (ASX:ORE) says that some minor damage was sustained at their site office at their Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan after an earthquake at the weekend.



No employees were injured after the quake off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, north east Japan.



There were no visible defects to plant equipment or site infrastructure services.



A further inspection will be undertaken today to start the construction work.



Shares in Orocobre (ASX:ORE) are trading 6.6 per cent higher at $5.19.

