Seven West Media lands partnership deal with Google for payment

News corporation Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) has clinched a direct partnership deal with Google to feed news content to the Google News Showcase platform.



This milestone has made Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) Australia's first major news outlet to land a direct commercial agreement with Google to pay for news content. The proposed News Media Bargaining Code is believed to have leveraged the agreement. The proposed legislation is designed to promote fair payment and digital news production. Within one week since its launch, Google News Showcase has drawn 1 million views of content by publisher partners. Seven West Media CEO James Warburton believes the deal reflects Google’s recognition of his company’s “engaging content and leading platforms”.



Shares in Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) are trading 5.3 per cent higher at $0.49.

