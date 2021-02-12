Spark Infrastructure's (ASX:SKI) TransGrid raises $600m

Spark Infrastructure’s (ASX:SKI) TransGrid Services has secured $600 million via new five-year syndicated bank debt facilities.



The company says the new facilities combine highly competitive financing terms and additional funding capacity, with structural flexibility to support the delivery of TransGrid Services’ pipeline of renewable connection assets.



The facilities were provided by a group of nine banks, including some new lenders.



TransGrid now has $1.08 billion in committed funding.



Shares in Spark Infrastructure (ASX:SKI) are trading 1.16 per cent lower at $2.14.

