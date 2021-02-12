Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) lifts dividend after profit jumps almost 55%

Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) saw statutory net profit after tax rise 54.7 per cent to $7.5 million for the half year ended 27 December 2020.



Total sales rose 16.6 per cent to $217.3 million, on the prior corresponding 26-week period.



The results have prompted the baby goods provider to lift its dividend to 5.8 cents per share, up from its 4.1 cent per share distribution in the first half of 2020.



Online sales growth of 95.9 per cent helped drive the positive result, with click & collect sales also climbing 218 per cent.



Shares in Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) are trading 3.20 per cent lower at $5.44.

