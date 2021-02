Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) says pre-tax net tangible assets per share rose 12.3 per cent to $1.39 for the first half of the 2021 financial year.



The venture capital business recorded $294 million of portfolio company revenue.



Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at $13.1 million.



Gains on financial assets and marketable securities totalled $23.5 million.



Shares in Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) are trading 1.89 per cent higher at $1.35.