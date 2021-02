Sydney-based kitchen appliance distributor Shriro Holdings (ASX:SHM) has advised that Vasco Fung stepped down from the board yesterday after 24 years in the role.



Mr Fung was the nominee director of substantial shareholder, Shriro Pacific.



Last December Shriro Pacific divested over 4 million shares in the company bringing its stake down to 19.89 per cent.



Shares in Shriro Holdings (ASX:SHM) closed 2.5 per cent lower at 97 cents yesterday.