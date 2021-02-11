Etherstack (ASX:ESK) secures another defence contract

A subsidiary of radio tech company, Etherstack (ASX:ESK) has entered into an agreement with EOS Defence Systems to supply services to the Australian Department of Defence.



The contract is valued at $500,000, all of which should be fully recognised in the 2021 financial year.



This follows Etherstack’s recent announcement of another $4.1 million deal with the Australian Department of Defence.



The company’s CEO, David Deacon says “Etherstack has had significant international defence wins over the past two decades and it is great to be winning and delivering projects in [the company’s] home market”.



Shares in Etherstack (ASX:ESK) closed 0.8 per cent higher at 62 cents yesterday.

