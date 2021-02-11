Transurban (ASX:TCL) reports a 668% net loss for 2H 2020

Transurban (ASX:TCL) reports a statutory net loss of $448 million down 668 per cent for the six-month period to 31 December 2020 compared to the prior corresponding period.



Their EBITDA dropped 23.2 per cent drop to $840 million.



Average daily traffic across their portfolio dropped 17.8 per cent.



This was from government restrictions surrounding Covid-19, with Melbourne and the Greater Washington Area in the US most affected. Traffic volumes improved at the Group level throughout the period.



Shares in Transurban (ASX:TCL) are trading 2.47 per cent lower at $13.03.