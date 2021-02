CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) today announced its financial result for the 12 months to 31 December 2020 showing statutory NPAT of $620 million.



Underlying NPAT $601 million (adjusted for sale of Thiess, Gorgon and other one-offs).



They report revenue of $11.4 billion, with Covid-19 leading to a temporary delay in the award of new projects and slowdown of revenues across activities, both domestic and overseas.



Shares in CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) are trading 14.38 per cent lower at $22.26.