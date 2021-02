Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) reports a $460 million loss for the first half of the 2021 financial year – last half they made $283.



They reported an estimated net benefit of $60-$70 million from Covid-19 effects, mainly from lower motor claim frequency.



The company cut its interim dividend from a 70 per cent franked 10 cents dividend last year, to an unfranked 7 cents dividend this year.



Shares in Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) are trading 4.74 per cent higher at $5.30.